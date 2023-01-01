EMERY COUNTY LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

FOR GASIFICATION TESTING FACILITY TECHNICAL ADVISER SERVICES

Deadline for all submittals is January 10, 2023 ▪ 12:00 P.M.

Introduction

The Emery County Local Building Authority (ECLBA) is soliciting proposals from qualified individuals, educational institutions, firms, and other entities which have experience in providing planning, research support, process design, construction oversight, and related adviser services for specialized energy research laboratories. The right is reserved by the ECLBA to reject any and all statements of qualifications.

Background

The ECLBA intends to select a qualified entity (individual, educational institution, or firm) to provide technical adviser services related to the design and construction of phases of the San Rafael Energy Research Center (SRERC) near Orangeville, UT. The ECLBA established the SRERC to provide specialized laboratory testing facilities to public and private organizations to encourage expanded innovation and research in the energy sector. Prior phases have included a molten salt and nuclear research laboratory, along with a combustion testing laboratory.

Scope of Services

At the direction of the ECLBA, the successful entity will provide specified technical facility and research adviser services to the ECLBA for current and future phases of the development of the SRERC. Such advisory services may include, but are not limited to:

▪ Planning, advising, technical coordination and design support of a coal gasification research laboratory facility, including the following elements related to a pilot-scale rotary kiln:

• Reactor (Gasifier) and supporting structure

• Burners and injectors

• Reactant flow control

• Fuel feed systems

• Gas Storage and Supply

• Quench spray and HX system

• Particle filtration

• Afterburner System

• H2 purification demonstration system

▪ Coordination with the ECLBA, its engineering firm (building and site design under separate contract), and legal advisers to refine the scope and design of current and future facilities

▪ Planning, advising, technical coordination and process design of future laboratory and related facilities.

▪ Marketing of research opportunities at the SRERC to private, educational, and other organizations.

Proposal Requirements

The ELCBA will review each of the submitted proposals and select a technical process design entity based on the following selection criteria. The proposals and the performance data requested should include the following items:

1. Letter of Interest. The principal in charge and the project manager must be identified. The project manager is the entity’s representative who will have full responsibility for the planning, technical coordination, design, and construction oversight.

2. Name of entity, the location of the offices, and identification of the office where most of the work will be performed. The age of the entity and the average number of employees over the past five years.

3. The education, training, and qualifications of key members of the entity and key employees to be assigned to this project. Other entities supporting the lead entity should be identified.

4. Recent successful projects completed by the entity which are similar in scope and size to this project. The descriptions should indicate the technical experience and expertise of the entity.

5. Projects previously completed by the entity for the ECLBA and familiarity with ECLBA processes, standards, and preferences.

6. References for the entity and identified individuals involved in the project. References should include contact information.

7. Cost control and tracking plan outline for research design, construction, and related project costs.

8. A detailed communication plan describing entity’s plan of communicating in a timely and effective manner with ECLBA officials, engineering firms, and other involved parties throughout the project(s).

Submittal Instructions

Proposals will be received via Email/Electronic Submission until 12:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023. A PDF file of the proposal is required and the number of pages of the proposal is to be limited to no more than twelve (12). Resumes are not included in the page limit. Proposals shall be submitted to Emery County Clerk/Auditor Brenda Tuttle at brendat@emery.utah.gov no later than 12:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023.

Selection Criteria

The ECLBA will utilize the following criteria in selecting the entity for the SRERC:

▪ Competence to perform the services as reflected by technical training and education, research experience and direct experience in providing the research laboratory design adviser services outlined herein. (up to 20 points)

▪ The entity’s history of energy research, effective budget control, and schedule management for similar projects including accurate cost analysis and tracking. (up to 30 points)

▪ Familiarity with the ECLBA, SRERC project vision, and prior similar project adviser experience and key relationships. (up to 30 points)

▪ The ability to perform the services as reflected by workload and the availability of adequate personnel, equipment, and facilities to perform the services in a timely manner when requested. (up to 10 points)

▪ Evidence of competent planning, research, design, and construction oversight services (references). (up to 10 points)

Sealed submissions will be opened in a Special Meeting of the Emery County Local Building Authority at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This meeting will be held in the Emery County Commission Chambers located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT. Upon selection of the most qualified entity (highest score out of 100 total points), the ECLBA and selected entity will enter into contract negotiations regarding services, fee, terms and conditions, etc. A standard agreement for services will be proposed by the selected entity and reviewed by the ECLBA. If negotiations with that entity are unsuccessful, the ECLBA may begin negotiations with the next most-qualified entity.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 4, 2023.