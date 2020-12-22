Emery County Man Dies Due to COVID-19

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that an Emery County man has died due to COVID-19. This marks the 14th death in the region.

“The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

Since testing began, 29,394 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,917 positive results and 255 active cases. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In the past seven days, an average of 122 tests have been administered in Carbon County each day with a 11.30% positive test rate, down from 19.01% the previous week. Emery County has averaged 73 tests per day with an 26.53% positive test rate, up from 18.45% last week. In Grand County, an average of 92 tests have been conducted each day with an 7.76% average test rate, down from 11.64% the previous week.

In Carbon County, 1,007 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 110 cases remain active while 890 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 37 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 513 cases of COVID-19, 100 of which remain active as 407 patients have recovered. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 18 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been five deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 397 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 45 cases remain active as 351 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.49% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.78% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.97%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.06%), 1-14 (8.50%), 85+ (.89%) and 0-1 (.31%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 82 cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 73 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 109 cases of the virus, 30 of which remain active as 79 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 37 cases, three of which remain active while 34 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.