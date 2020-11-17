Emery County Man Dies Due to COVID-19

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that another Emery County resident died due to COVID-19. This marks the fourth death in the county.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department was notified of the death of an Emery County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

The other three deaths in the county include two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range. In Carbon County, the three deaths include men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized. Grand County has had one resident die, a man over the age of 85.