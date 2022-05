The American Legion Huntington Post 73 will be performing Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30.

The ceremonies will begin in Elmo at 10 a.m., followed by Cleveland at 10:45 a.m. and Lawrence at 11:20 a.m. The ceremonies will conclude in Huntington at 12 p.m.

The community is invited to join the American Legion Huntington Post 73 in honoring those that have fallen.