Emery County Moves to Low COVID-19 Transmission Level

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Emery County has moved into the low transmission level for COVID-19. Carbon County remains in the moderate level while Grand County is in the high level.

The region has 97 active cases of the virus, including 38 in Carbon County, 14 in Emery County and 45 in Grand County. Twenty of these cases were reported in the past three days, including 13 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and two in Grand County.

Six regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes three Carbon County residents, two Emery County residents and one Grand County resident.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 41 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Six of these deaths have involved fully vaccinated residents.

While vaccination against the virus continues, the health department has reported 10,666 complete vaccinations of regional residents. This accounts for 48.4% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 46.6% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 65.6% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 726 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that became infected despite being vaccinated. Of the total hospitalizations related to the virus, 25 were fully vaccinated while 210 were not vaccinated.