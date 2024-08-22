Emery County Native Continues to Fight For His Life

On August 14, at approximately 7 a.m. crew workers on a work over rig operated by Uinta Wax in the Uintah Basin experienced a devastating flash fire, leaving a Maverick Crude Hauler severely injured and in critical condition.

That man was Emery County native Ben Roundy, who remains in critical condition with 3rd degree burns covering 80% of his body. Roundy is not only a husband but also a father to two young boys.

“Right now, he’s in the hospital, sedated, and fighting for his life. The love and prayers from our family and friends are the only things keeping me going as we navigate this incredibly difficult time,” stated Roundy’s wife, Shailee Roundy, on the GoFundMe page that was created to help support Roundy’s family, as his long road to recovery is only just beginning.

It’s been reported that a nearby crew was able to aid in the transportation of Roundy to a nearby hospital prior to emergency personnel arriving. Roundy was then life-flighted to another hospital better equipped to deal with the severity of Roundy’s injuries.

The fire remains under investigation at this time, which has been taken over by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“We’ve set up this GoFundMe to help alleviate some of the financial burden so that I can focus on Ben’s recovery and taking care of our children. Any support you can offer, whether it’s a donation, a share, or a prayer, would mean the world to us right now,” shared Roundy’s wife Shailee.

Our condolences to the Roundy family as they attempt to navigate and overcome such a tragic event.