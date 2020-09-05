Emery County Native Named Cache Valley’s 2020 Best Pediatrician

Cache Valley Magazine recently named Emery County native Dr. Barrett Labrum as the winner of the 2020 Best Pediatrician in the Best of Cache Valley 2020 Contest.

Labrum attended the A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Missouri and completed his residency at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in pediatrics from 2008 to 2011. He has served on the American Board of Pediatrics and was the Logan Regional Pediatric Chair from 2014 to 2017.

Labrum has also been the Associate Professor and Director of Student Medical Education at A.T. Still University since 2015. Furthermore, he was the PALS Medical Director and a North Geographic Committee Member for Intermountain Health Care.

Labrum was recently highlighted for his heroic work in assisting a mother in labor in the parking lot of a hospital. He just so happened to be walking by when he heard cries for help from the delivering mother. Labrum was an affiliated physician and arrived just in time to assist the mom in the delivery, also working on the baby’s struggled breathing until more help could arrive.

Dr. Barrett Labrum currently practices at Primary Care Pediatrics, which is located in Logan.