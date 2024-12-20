Emery County Part of the GOEO 24-County Visits in 2024

By Julie Johansen

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO) made a visit to Emery County on Dec. 17. This was part of their 24 Counties in 2024 visits. A large group of government leaders and office staffs met with them on Tuesday afternoon.

Debra McKee, outreach manager for Emery, Carbon, Grand and San Juan counties, asked the group to introduce themselves to her and her group. Ryan Stark, the Executive Director of GOEO, stated the purpose of their program was to provide Utah’s 24 rural counties with the economic development they need to deliver economic prosperity to their residents. He pointed out that they have five outreach centers in Utah that can be of help with the grants and programs they have available. He added that they have seen tremendous economic growth in rural Utah.

They were asking for the needs from the local Economic Development Committee. Every county’s needs are different and they would like to know about Emery County. Their group was there to listen and learn.

Lauren Huntsman, member of the Emery Economic Development Group, stated that Emery County need to find industries to come to the county, especially now that they have the industrial park next to the state Research Center. Businesses will need funds to help relocate to Emery County.

Brock Johansen, also a member of the local Economic Group reminded that we are an energy producing county and with the legislature looking to increase power, from the Governor’s request, ways are needed to produce and carry that power.

Patsy Stoddard of the Emery County Business Chamber spoke about the help for a wide variety of businesses that have been helped with matching 50% grants. In 2024, the Rural County Grant program and other funds helped 21 businesses.

Green River City Manager Edward Bennett stated that they had received a $600,000 grant which would greatly help to revitalize Green River. He added that the had been refused at one point but reapplied and received the money this time.

Amanda Leonard and Ethan Migliori introduced the Young Entrepreneurs program to the state group. The program, which was started seven years ago, has developed creativity and economic opportunities for many youth.