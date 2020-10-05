Emery County Patient Dies of COVID-19

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of an Emery County COVID-19 patient on Monday. Information about the deceased party has not yet been released.

The death marks the second in the region, with the other being a Grand County man over the age of 85.

Since testing began, 52 patients have tested positive for the virus in Emery County. Of these, 14 remain active and 38 have recovered. Four Emery County patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.