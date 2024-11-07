Emery County Public Lands Board Continue to Protect Public Lands

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Public Lands met on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Chairman Rod Player announced that several applications have been received for the board vacancies and decisions will be made and approved by the county commissioners before January, when the new board members will begin to serve the county.

The first agency report came from Kyle Beagley with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Beagley reported that the land exchanges required by the Dingell Act have been signed this week and a 45-day protest period will begin with hopes of a wrap-up by January or February. He continued by reporting that they have had some calls regarding solar applications, but policies on solar development on government land are pending.

Some comments coming from the board were that if solar is installed then there can no longer be public use, solar is not wanted, and to at least keep money here. Beagley replied that he was glad to hear how the county felt about it. It was also noted by board members that the solar impact will be addressed by the General Plan and the BLM will need to be compliant with county plan and directions. Beagley reported that the San Rafael Travel Management is being fine-tuned and there won’t be many surprises.

He also added that the Millsite exchange is getting closer and he will be meeting with Ferron City on Wednesday. The State RAC meeting was announced on Nov. 13 and 14, and the San Rafael RAC meeting is Nov. 20.

Jurassic Monument is now closed for the season and construction is beginning in order for the new, more visitor friendly buildings can be built there. Several dips on the desert roads will be widened by adding more concrete following recent wash outs. It was reported by the public that the Rochester Panel had been vandalized and Beagley responded that they have cameras there and a second law enforcement officer, Nathan Christensen, has been hired to help with these problems.

The Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) reported that the coal seam fire near Kenilworth is being put out and the cave-in at Morland is also being fixed. Fossil Rock Mine is hoping to be in production by mid-2025. It was reported that Joe’s Valley Reservoir is being monitored with respect to mining in that direction. A Class VI Primacy Well permit is being processed and has been submitted to the EPA. Two other states, Wyoming and South Dakota, have also requested these well permits over seven years ago. These permits are for Carbon Sequestration and the agency has no stance on these permits.

Next, the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reported to the board that they have contractors working on repair at the Fuller’s Bottom Wildlife Refuge. Trout Unlimited has two proposed improvement projects on Huntington Creek to slow the flow and make a healthier environment for the fish. A successful Youth Pheasant Hunt had about 20 participants. Questions about the Sego Trail Head and tribal hunt permits were directed to the department.

Bryan Torgersen with Utah State Trust Lands announced that the controversial solar lease below Cedar Mountain has been released. The Oil Rig Dome spur road has been rerouted to accommodate Horn Shadow Solar Fields. The Sego Trail Head is being considered for a reroute also.

Mark Chamberlain from the Forest Service reported work for Wildlife Habitat areas and range improvements including pond, corrals and springs to help with distribution of livestock on the range. Small junipers are being chained to also help with wildlife habitats. There will be pile burning in Boulger Canyon area, so smoke could be seen from there. Deer Creek Mine area is being fenced. Grazers responded that they still need access to these areas.

Kent Wilson, representing Senator Mitt Romney, thanked the board and commented that in most areas, the Public Land boards are elected officials, but in Emery County they are appreciative of the citizens who serve.