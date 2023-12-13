Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling (3) positions on the Emery County Public Lands Council.

The vacancy is for three (3) four (4) year terms beginning January 1, 2024, and ending 2-1-2028.

One of these positions has a significant focus on a Historical background.

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Friday, December 22, 2023, by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 13 and December 20, 2023.