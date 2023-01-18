Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling (2) positions on the Emery County Public Lands Council.

The vacancy is for two (2) four (4) year terms beginning February 1, 2023, and ending 2-1-2027.

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or at the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Friday, January 27, 2023, by the close of business.

