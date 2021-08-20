Emery County Recreation Opportunity Report Open House Coming Soon

MenuMenu

Emery County Travel Bureau Press Release

The Emery County Travel Bureau announces open houses to present the Emery County Recreation Opportunity Report.
The committee has been working with the non-profit Public Land Solutions to create a community-supported proposal for improvements and additions to recreation assets in the county.
We want your feedback! After dozens of Zoom meetings with a wide variety of groups and individuals, the draft report can be found at https://publiclandsolutions.org/emerycountyreport/.
In-person meetings to discuss the details of this report will be held in:
Please join us for one of these opportunities to discuss this proposal, or use the feedback form at https://publiclandsolutions.org/emery-county/, or please write to Nick Walendziak at nick@publiclandsolutions.org.
