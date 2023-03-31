Emery County Republican Party Selects New Chair

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner and Organizing Convention on Thursday evening. Following the meal, which was catered by Gettin’ Your Smoke On, State Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen addressed the party delegates and other attendees. He spoke briefly about the importance of both county and state delegates.

The convention was then called to order by Chair Tom Hansen. A prayer was offered by Trevor Rowley and the crowd sang the National Anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. A financial report was given by Treasurer Russell Larsen and the previous convention minutes, read by Secretary Tami Gilson, were accepted by a vote of the delegates.

Nominations of officers were then called for by Chairman Hansen. There were three nominations for Party Chair, including Riata Cummings, Jesse Sloan and Travis Bacon. Each candidate was given two minutes to address the delegates.

Sloan was elected as the party chair, replacing Tom Hansen, who is stepping down. The other officers of the central committee were nominated by acclamation. Doug Stilson, Vice Chair; Tami Gilson, Secretary; and Russell Larsen, Treasurer.

A motion to pass the Resolution of Censureship for Senator Mitt Romney was made and seconded. Time was then allotted for speakers in favor of adopting the resolution and also those against the censureship. Speaking in favor of the resolution were Sloan, Keven Jensen, and James Gilson. Speaking against the resolution was Senator David Hinkins, who was backed by several county citizens. A paper vote was called for and the resolution was defeated.

State and county elected officials or their representatives then spoke to the convention body. Congressman John Curtis’ representative, Senator Romney’s representative Kent Wilson, Michael Mower from Governor Spencer Cox’s office, Representative Christine Watkins, Senator Hinkins, Emery County Commissioner Keven Jensen and Commissioner Jordan Leonard addressed the audience.