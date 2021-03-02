Emery County Resident Dies Following COVID-19 Complications

On Tuesday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of an Emery County resident due to COVID-19 complications.

“The individual who passed away was a female over the age of 85,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This marks the 23rd death in Southeast Utah due to the virus. Nine total Emery County residents have passed away in addition to 11 in Carbon County. Three Grand County residents have also died following complications with COVID-19.