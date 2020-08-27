Emery County Residents Participate in the Better Together Scavenger Hunt

As part of the Emery County Fair this year, a Better Together Scavenger Hunt was hosted on Aug. 17-22.

Each day, those that wished to participate were urged to tune into the radio to hear each day’s clue. Following that, the clue was also posted on the Better Together Scavenger Hunt event on Facebook. The first person or family that uploaded a photo with the marker at the correct location to the Facebook event were given the opportunity to choose from the daily prize pot.

Competitors were urged to discover all six locations and post the photos with the markers at the locations to the corresponding posts by Aug. 26. In doing so, they would qualify to participate in the drawing for $1,000 cash, donated by Emery Telcom, as well as over $1,000 in additional prizes.

The drawing is slated for Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Emery County Aquatic Center lawn stage. Participants must be present to win. Those whose names are chosen that are attending virtually will be given one minute to call (435) 749-0997 to collect their prize. This competition was limited to Emery County residents only.

On day one, Kaylei Jones took home a Traeger grill. The second day saw Shaylee Allred taking home the prize of an Orca cooler. On the third day, Baylor Smith was the lucky recipient of a kayak. Kaylee VanWagoner was the winner of the fourth day and won a day rental for a four-seater side by side. Ansley Staley won a pickleball set on the fifth day and Shawnee Snow rounded out the competition on the sixth day as the lucky winner of a minky blanket.