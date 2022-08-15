Emery County Royalty Hosts Fundraiser Golf Tournament

Press Release

The Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament was held on Aug. 5. The golfers played nine holes in the daylight and 13 holes after dark.

On hole 12, they had a chance to win an enclosed trailer if they hit a hole in one. This trailer was donated by Ace Auto and Trailer Sales. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a winner, but according to Amanda Frandsen, who watched the hole, there were a lot of close shots.

The Miss Emery Royalty gathered raffle prizes for the event and the golfers were very generous in buying the raffle tickets from the girls. The golfers had a dinner catered by Stewart’s Market.

The first place team was the Childs team. The second place team was the Colton Thompson team. They all received prizes. The Miller’s were the last place team and they received complimentary pizza donated by BK’s Stop and Shop.

Many thanks to all the businesses that donated the prizes to the raffle. Your support of the Miss Emery organization is much appreciated. Thanks to Kasey Edgehouse for preparing the golf course for the tournament. Miss Emery Tayvi Stilson, first attendant Dani Wolford, Junior Miss Hallee Frandsen, Little Miss Baylor Smith and Mini Miss Bostyn Labrum were on hand to sell raffle tickets and help with the dinner. Thanks to their parents for helping out with the tournament.