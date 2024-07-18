Emery County Royalty Present at Commission Meeting

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 16 for their only scheduled July meeting. The Safety Minute Presentation was given by Maegan Crosland, Executive Assistant/Records Specialist for the county. She spoke about the importance of keeping hydrated, especially in the heat we have been experiencing in this area.

Commission Chair Keven Jensen then drew out the names for the Safety Visa Gift Cards, stating employees have had 312 days with no loss of time accidents. The recipients were Melody Hoffman, Blaine Allen, A. J. O’Neil and Parker Jensen.

The 2025 Emery County Royalty was then introduced to the commissioners. The girls stated their names and their platforms. Present was Miss Emery Teen Ryleigh Whimpey, Jr. Miss Emery County Makenzi Chesire, Little Miss Emery County Saylor Huntington and Mini Miss Emery County Taytnn Cosby.

A public hearing was opened regarding consideration of a Level II permit for Hunter Storage Acquisitions, LLC, but no comments were made so the hearing was closed. The permit was approved for four parcels near Clawson with the additional words of, “No tax incentives”.

Desiree Malley, County Library Director, then asked for ratification of grants, Aging Masterfully and Lets Keep the Party Going. The first grant for $6,000 will give Castle Dale and Orangeville Libraries funding for outreach homebound reading devices. The second grant will make party equipment available to check out at all county libraries. Another grant application for Borrower Support was also approved. A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Emery County Libraries and the Utah State Library Division to participate in the Beehive Consortium for Overdrive service for 2025, which will make video books available in the libraries, was also approved.

Patsy Stoddard and Alice Wadley then requested a donation for A Bolder Way Forward. This group is the Emery County Coalition, part of the Utah Coalition, to raise awareness of women. A power point presentation describing their objectives and purpose was given to the commissioners. A donation of $250 was approved.

The only bid for HVAC upgrade in the county administration building, from Trane Controls in the amount of $200,000, was approved. This funding comes from Federal COVID funds.

Commissioner Jensen again called for stories about Emery County to be turned into the Tourism Office and Ann Dee Mead. He also added that county maps of trails and roads are not being handed out pending the BLM’s Travel Management Plan adoption. The County Fair was announced, July 23 through the 27th.