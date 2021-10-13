EMERY COUNTY SAMPLE BALLOTS EMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

All registered voters within municipal boundaries in Precinct 1-Emery, 2 & 3 Ferron, 5-Orangeville, 6 & 7-Castle Dale and 12-Green River will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Municipal General Election. Ballots will be mailed on August 12, 2021. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 1, 2021. Ballot drop boxes are available on the North and South entrances of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. Early Voting begins on October 26, 2021 until October 29, 2021 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Clerk/Auditor’s office 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. In person voting will be November 2, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The ballot will be the same ballot voters receive in the mail. Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Emery County Clerk/ Auditor’s office at ( 435) 381-3550.
Castle Dale Precinct #6 & #7
Castle Dale City Mayor Vote for One
Castle Dale City Council Vote for no more than Two
DANNY R VANWAGONER
TED ALLEN
MICHAEL JORGENSEN
JULIE JOHANSEN
MINDY JACKSON
Green River Precinct #12
Green River City Mayor Vote for One
Green River City Council Vote for no more than Two
TRAVIS BACON
LARRY PACKER
REN LLOYD HATT
AMANDA DINKINS
MICHAEL SILLIMAN
BEN LEHNHOFF
Ferron Precinct #1 & #3
Ferron City Mayor Vote for One
Ferron City Council Vote for no more than Two
ADELE JUSTICE
GERRY STOTLER
Ferron City Council – Two Year 2 Year Term – Vote for One
DELL M. MEAD
BRAD RICHMAN
RANDY FOX
Emery Precinct #1
Emery Town Mayor Vote for One
Emery Town Council Vote for no more than Two
AMY K SUNDSTROM
MICHAEL CHRISTENSEN
B. JACK FUNK
Write-in
Emery Town Council – Two Year 2 Year Term – Vote for One
LINDSAY WILSON EDWARDS
Write-in
Orangeville Precinct #5
Orangeville City Mayor Vote for One
Orangeville City Council Vote for no more than Two
ROGER SWENSON
TRACY ADDLEY
DAVID O. ROBERTSON
JEROD G. CURTIS
THAYNE COX
CAROLE LARSEN
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 6, 2021.