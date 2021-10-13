EMERY COUNTY SAMPLE BALLOTS EMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

All registered voters within municipal boundaries in Precinct 1-Emery, 2 & 3 Ferron, 5-Orangeville, 6 & 7-Castle Dale and 12-Green River will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Municipal General Election. Ballots will be mailed on August 12, 2021. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 1, 2021. Ballot drop boxes are available on the North and South entrances of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. Early Voting begins on October 26, 2021 until October 29, 2021 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Clerk/Auditor’s office 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, UT. In person voting will be November 2, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The ballot will be the same ballot voters receive in the mail. Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Emery County Clerk/ Auditor’s office at ( 435) 381-3550.

Castle Dale Precinct #6 & #7

Castle Dale City Mayor Vote for One

Castle Dale City Council Vote for no more than Two

DANNY R VANWAGONER

TED ALLEN

MICHAEL JORGENSEN

JULIE JOHANSEN

MINDY JACKSON

Green River Precinct #12

Green River City Mayor Vote for One

Green River City Council Vote for no more than Two

TRAVIS BACON

LARRY PACKER

REN LLOYD HATT

AMANDA DINKINS

MICHAEL SILLIMAN

BEN LEHNHOFF

Ferron Precinct #1 & #3

Ferron City Mayor Vote for One

Ferron City Council Vote for no more than Two

ADELE JUSTICE

GERRY STOTLER

Ferron City Council – Two Year 2 Year Term – Vote for One

DELL M. MEAD

BRAD RICHMAN

RANDY FOX

Emery Precinct #1

Emery Town Mayor Vote for One

Emery Town Council Vote for no more than Two

AMY K SUNDSTROM

MICHAEL CHRISTENSEN

B. JACK FUNK

Write-in

Emery Town Council – Two Year 2 Year Term – Vote for One

LINDSAY WILSON EDWARDS

Write-in

Orangeville Precinct #5

Orangeville City Mayor Vote for One

Orangeville City Council Vote for no more than Two

ROGER SWENSON

TRACY ADDLEY

DAVID O. ROBERTSON

JEROD G. CURTIS

THAYNE COX

CAROLE LARSEN

