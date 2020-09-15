Emery County School District Temporarily Closes Huntington Elementary

Early this week, the Emery County School District announced that Huntington Elementary will temporarily be closed. This is due to a water leak that was discovered in the basement of the building.

Reportedly, the leak was severe enough that it shorted out the electrical circuits, forcing the school to hire electricians to restore the power. The initial intention was to have the students work remotely during this temporary closure.

However, the main server in the district office is unable to connect. The district is hopeful that the repairs to the school will only require approximately 48 hours of work, meaning the students may be able to return to the school by Thursday, Sept. 17 at the earliest.