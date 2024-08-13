Emery County Sheriff Reflects on Recent Training with ESD Bus Drivers

On Monday afternoon, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) reflected on some recent time spent with local school bus drivers and maintenance staff. During this time, joint training took place, as well as discussion on concerns for the upcoming school year.

“The school district has a great group of bus drivers that were very involved in the training. We asked every bus driver what their biggest fear was concerning bus operations,” ECSO Sheriff Tyson Huntington shared. “Every one of them mentioned how they love the kids on their bus and just want to get them home safe. We talked about ways to minimize distractions and to expect the unexpected.”

Appreciation was expressed for the time that was spent with the drivers, who opened the ECSO’s eyes to a number of issues they had not thought of before. It was explained that current legislation has increased the penalty and fines related to traffic violations involving buses and bus stops. With this in mind, vigilance was encouraged.

“Please err on the side of caution if you are unsure of what to do,” the sheriff stated. “Please be aware of the buses and the kids getting on and off. Take a few extra moments to be sure everyone is safe before moving your vehicle.”

Sheriff Huntington continued by stating that he wished everyone could spend a couple of days with the bus drivers and see how they do their job so well. He believes that the drivers love those that ride on their buses and wish for them to be both happy and safe.

Members of the SWAT team and administration were able to participate as well, and Sheriff Huntington expressed gratitude for them in attending the training and helping to prepare the drivers. With school beginning, the sheriff asked all to be more aware of surroundings, as well as the other vehicles on the road.

“Please wear your seatbelts and watch your speed. I hope you all had a great summer even though it flew by,” Sheriff Huntington concluded. “Thank you and be safe out there.”