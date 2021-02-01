Emery County Sheriff’s Office Announce Missing Person

ECSO Press Release

Ferron resident Justin Allred, age 34, has been reported as missing and possibly endangered. Justin was last heard from on Wednesday evening, February 3. His cell phone pinged near Scofield Reservoir on Wednesday evening. Family and authorities have been looking for him since that time.

Family believes he is most likely in the Carbon County or Emery County area, but he could be elsewhere. Justin’s truck is a blue 1999 Dodge with a bent push bar. It has a silver tool box in the back. If you have any information regarding Justin’s whereabouts or if you have seen this truck, please contact the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.