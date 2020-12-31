Emery County Sheriff’s Office Announces Retirement of Sargent Jensen

Emery County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Sgt. Gayle Jensen retired from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office today after nearly 33 years of dedicated service to ECSO and the citizens of Emery County. Except for a short time working as a Dispatcher, Sgt. Jensen spent his entire career working patrol.

Sgt. Jensen’s wife is also retiring from her position as Emery County Recorder. If you see Gayle around Emery County, thank him for his years of dedication to law enforcement. Thank you Sgt. Jensen for your years of service and best wishes as you and your wife enjoy retirement!