Emery County Students Learn at Career Fair

Students in grades ninth through 12th in the Emery School District were given the opportunity to attend a career fair on Friday morning. The sessions were presented in the various classrooms at Emery High School while some were also available at Green River High School. The main goal of the fair was to connect students with professionals in various industries and get them excited about potential career opportunities.

Another goal of the fair was to let students know what is available in differing industries. More than 30 invited speakers were asked to speak honestly about expectations in the workplace, including skills that are necessary to successfully complete the job. The presenters were also asked to emphasize the importance of taking advantage of high school course work as well as developing workplace skills, higher education, technical skill training or internships with onsite training.

The fair featured Todd Hinkins as the keynote speaker. The morning began at 9 a.m. with Hinkins speaking on the topic of ”Life is a Glass Elevator.” This was available in every classroom. Following his address, there were three 45-minute breakout sessions that students could self-select from a schedule describing the businesses and their corresponding classrooms. The students were also asked to complete a survey at the conclusion of each session.

Then, at noon, the concluding presenter was Ren Hatt, Green River City’s new mayor. There were prize drawings for the participating students in the Spartan Corner at the end of the fair. The professionals then were invited to a luncheon where they could debrief with peers and administrators.

The list of presenters included Nielson Construction, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the San Rafael Energy Research Center, Conductive Composites, Savage Systems, Real Estate Titans, the Rural Online Initiative, Emery Telcom and ETV News, Castleview Hospital, Aggies Elevated Eastern, Emery County Coal Resources, Inc., Castleview Hospital, DCFS Social Work, Intermountain Electronics, Joshua Tree Technologies, Merit 3D Additive Manufacturing, Chiropractic Careers, MPWR – Solar Sales, the Division of Wildlife Services, the National Guard, USUE Aviation, the Emery County Attorney’s Office, Sheet Metal, Ironworkers, Educational Careers and JN Auto.