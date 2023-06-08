Emery County Summer Lunch is Here

Summer lunch in Emery County kicked off this week, providing free meals through the summer months for everyone aged zero to 18 years of age.

This year, grab-and-go lunches were approved once again, meaning that stopping by and picking up food is an available option. There are many pick-up areas for the meals, ranging from northern Emery County to central and southern Emery County and Green River.

There is a 10-minute window for picking up meals and arriving on time is highly encouraged. Below is a list of pick-up locations, as well as menus for both June and July.