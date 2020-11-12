Emery County Tourism Seeking Community Input

The Emery County Office of Tourism recently announced that they are seeking public input regarding recreation in the county. The office is working in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Public Land Solutions (PLS) to obtain information on all types of Emery County recreation.

The purpose of the project is to optimize recreation assets for locals and visitors alike. All suggestions regarding activities will be collected in order to determine the best way to manage visitors and accommodate the needs and goals of the residents. Emery County and PLS will work with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Forest Service, Utah State Parks and more to coordinate proposals and plans.

“Growing local businesses and promoting economic development is our primary goal with the potential to expand/protect outdoor recreation opportunities for OHV, hiking, horseback riding, watersports, canyoneering, climbing, biking and more,” shared the Emery County Office of Tourism.

It was stated that if an individual recreates in Emery County, their input is needed. All are invited to join an introductory meeting to discuss the project further on Nov. 17. There will be two sessions to give more opportunity for those interested to attend, one at 12 p.m. and one at 5 p.m.

Individuals interested in attending may RSVP to krystyna@publiclandsolutions.org with a name, email and stakeholder position, such as OHV, hiking, water sports, etc. An email confirmation will be sent following signing up for the event.