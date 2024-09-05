Emery County Trails Committee Discusses National Public Lands Day Project

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Emery County Trails Committee met for their regularly scheduled meeting.

Terri Bennett showed the Richfield NICA race photos she took, and described what the races are like. The event is mostly run by volunteers. The Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival is the first weekend of October and they are looking for service projects.

There will be a service project on Sept. 28. It is a National Public Lands Day Project that we will be hosting at the Wedge. We will focus the project on fixing some trail braiding that is occurring along that mountain bike trail to encourage people to stay on the designated routes and trail alignments. MECCA is going to be involved with that and will feed volunteers if they know they are coming.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is still working through public comments and responses they have received for the travel plan they have proposed for The Swell.

Their next meeting will be October 1st at 8 a.m.