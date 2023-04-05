Emery County Trails Committee Looks Ahead to Many Projects

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Trails Committee met on Tuesday to discuss trails and projects in Emery County.

One of the major Bureau of Land Management projects is the Justesen Flats staging area, which will be under construction beginning April 10. Signs will be put in place to guide users to another staging area during construction.

Starting April 13, the Green River Dirt Bike Rally will be hitting the trails. On April 27 and 28, the Swell OHV Jamboree will take its turn out on the Swell while the MECCA Bike Festival attendees will explore the desert on April 28-30.

The Forest Service has submitted a few grants to help purchase and replace trail equipment. The Forest Service also plans to get a crew working on Tom’s Trail.

The next meeting of the Emery County Trails Committee will be on May 2 at 8 a.m.