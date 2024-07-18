Emery County Travel Bureau Calls for Local Stories

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau is in search of local stories.

Emery County Travel and Tourism has been dedicating themselves towards launching an energizing brand with a focus on responsible recreation, supporting local business and honoring Emery County’s history.

Their hope is that when people think of Emery County, they’ll think of a community rich in energy, both literally, regarding the major industries and history of energy production, and also in an amplified sense of the word. Emery County is loaded with events, activities, incredible landscapes and opportunities to ramp up your energy and adrenaline; but is also the perfect place to unwind, unplug and take a re-energizing break from the hustle and bustle.

The Bureau attributes these ‘re-energizing’ qualities to the nature found in Emery County and the incredible people that live and work there. Their hope is to share what makes the culture and communities in Emery County so special by sharing local stories.

“Do you know someone who is doing great things in your community? Someone with an inspiring history in Emery County? Someone who has built a business, worked in the energy sector, ranched through the generations, or anything else you feel represents Life Energized and Emery County? We would love to share these local stories to encourage those who visit our area to truly understand everything that makes Emery County energized! Stories could potentially be featured on the Emery County Travel website, Adventure Guide, and other promotional developments to show visitors what we’re really like. We’re so excited to have them be a part of our image. Email travel@emery.utah.gov to get your hero on the list,” shared the Emery County Travel Bureau.