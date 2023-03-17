Emery County Travel Bureau Sponsors the Cowboy Memorial Rodeo

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly-scheduled meeting in Green River. During the meeting, the Cowboy Memorial Rodeo was approved as a large event for the county and received a sponsorship from the travel bureau.

The travel bureau also approved advertising opportunities to highlight the county through KUTV and ABC4. The contract with Utah.com received approval as well.

Amanda Leonard then led a discussion on the travel bureau’s marketing strategy. The bureau approved sending a crew to the 2023 Trails Forum in May.

The travel bureau looks forward to spring events that have benefited from its support. The Green River Watermelon Crawl will be next week, March 24-25, while Green River Rocks is scheduled for March 31 to April 2. The Green River Dirt Bike Rally will be on April 13-15, the Swell OHV Jamboree is scheduled for April 27-28 and the MECCA Bike Festival will be on April 28-30.

To conclude, the travel bureau expressed its hope to have applications opened for new members by the next meeting, which will be on April 11.