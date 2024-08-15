Emery County Travel Council Applauds Recent County Events

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Emery County Travel Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting and heard reports on various county events including the County Fair and Catfish on the Green.

These events were very successful, with some feedback from the county fair included comments on the fair feeling like it did when locals were growing up, and the Catfish on the Green had their biggest year yet.

Other events sponsored by the Emery County Travel Bureau are coming up, including Green River Melon Days, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum’s Hall of Fame, and the Melon Days Softball Tournament.

Other reports included discussion of tourism slowing down in the heat of the summer, but looking ahead to the fall season. Tourism Director AnnDee Mead reported that they were awarded a grant that will significantly increase their tourism dollars and provide more support for County Events.

The council will meet again on September 10 at 3:30 p.m.