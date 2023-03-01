Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling (3) positions in the Emery County Water Conservancy District.

The vacancy is for three (3) four (4) year terms beginning in April 2023

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 1 and March 8, 2023.