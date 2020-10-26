Emery County Woman Dies of COVID-19

On Monday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) announced the death of an Emery County resident due to COVID-19.

“The individual who passed away was a female between the ages of 45-64,” the SEUHD announced. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

On Sunday evening, the SEUHD announced seven new cases of COVID-19 within the region. These cases include six in Carbon County and one in Emery County.

Since testing began, over 14,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 456 patients have tested positive and 90 cases remain active.

The rise in cases moved Carbon, Emery and Grand counties to the High Transmission level last week.