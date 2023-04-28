Emery County Youth Participate in Mock Legislature

USU Extension Press Release

On April 25, three teens from Emery County had the opportunity to attend 4-H Mock Legislature at the Utah Capitol building. Mock Legislature is an opportunity for youth across Utah to experience the role of Legislator.

Partnering with Representative Paul Ray and members of the Office of Legislative Research, Utah 4-H youth get the rare opportunity to present and debate current bills on the house floor of the Utah State Capitol. Youth practice the entire legislative process by studying bills prior to the event, presenting the bill in committee, and passing or rejecting the bill on the house floor. This is an incredible educational experience, giving youth a chance to practice the legislative process hands-on.

Cassie Thatcher, Emery County 4-H coordinator, accompanied Courtney Behling, Kaila Martineau and Kaydee Martineau to the capitol building. Behling was selected to sponsor a bill, SB 175, Rural Transportation Infrastructure Fund. She spoke in favor of the bill.

In addition to observing the legislative process, everyone ate lunch at the capitol and received a special tour. The youth had the opportunity to meet representatives. The Emery County team spent the day with Representative Joel Briscoe. The youth participants also had the opportunity to sit and vote from the representatives’ desks.

4-H inspires the next generation of leaders, inventors, entrepreneurs and problem solvers. 4-H is the nation’s largest positive youth development Program and offers a wide variety of programs, projects, contests, and events from livestock to sewing, and leadership to robotics. The Emery County 4-H summer schedule will be released soon. This summer will be packed with fun and exciting opportunities for youth. For more information about Emery County 4-H, email cassie.thatcher@usu.edu or call (435) 381-3535.