Emery County’s Annual Veterans Program Extends Appreciation

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Veterans Day program was conducted by Clifford Snow, Commander of American Legion Post 42. Following the posting of the flags by the veterans, Katie Deto sang the National Anthem. The traditional wreath was then placed by the memorial stands.

Commander Snow next introduced the guest speaker, Michael Mower. Mower, who is an assistant to Governor Spencer Cox, was raised in Ferron and graduated from Emery High. He spoke about serving families of lost soldiers. He said that we can never say thank you enough to our military.

Mower then read an article about Homer Duncan, who was lost in hostile Germany in 1944, but then returned home later. He said that men and women have made many sacrifices for our country and we should remember them all on Veterans Day.

Next, the Emery High School band played an Americanism medley of tunes, followed by Owen Olsen reading a poem he wrote entitled “A Testimony of a Vietnam Soldier.” Castle Dale Elementary students then sang the anthems of all the military branches and ended with “Hope of America” and “God Bless the USA.”

Th gun salute was then given by the veterans, which Willie Frisbee ended with “Taps.” The closing prayer was offered by Jess Christiansen.