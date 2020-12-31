Emery County’s Rori Nielsen Wins Big With Maverik and Rockstar

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday afternoon, Rori Nielsen was presented a brand new Toyota Tacoma with a roof top tent after winning a Maverik and Rockstar sweepstakes. These are reoccurring sweepstake contests that can be entered using Maverik Loyalty points either online or on a mobile app.

Nielsen lives in Orangeville and is lifelong resident of Emery County. He entered the sweepstakes with his loyalty card points.

There are over 300 participating stores throughout the nation and several local residents of Carbon and Emery counties have won other contests. Prizes have ranged from trips and cash to drink coupons for a year and concert tickets. It is also possible to donate to charity using earned points from loyalty cards.