Emery County’s Special Little Luau Says Aloha and Welcome

This year’s Special Little Luau will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Emery County Aquatic Center, located at 230 East 800 North in Castle Dale.

This FREE fun-in-the-sun event isn’t your ordinary luau. This Special Little Luau is an EXCLUSIVE event put together for individuals with disabilities and their families.

The luau will feature swimming, food, games, prizes and a special performance by the Emery High Spardettes. Attendees are encouraged to join in on the fun, even if swimming isn’t something they’re wanting to do.

“It is going to be a day of fun and enjoyment for the whole family,” event organizers shared.

This year’s Special Little Luau was made possible by the following sponsors: Castle Dale City, Emery County Recreation, Emery County Aquatic Center, Todd Hinkins, Emery Telcom, Emery County Travel Bureau, Castle Dale Fire Department, Magnuson Lumber, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Maverik, Esquire Estates RV Park, Screen Tech, Farm Bureau Financial Services and Chef Lane Justice.

For more information call or text: Autumn Arrien at (435) 749-9676 or Lindsey Torgersen at (435) 979-4025.