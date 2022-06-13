Emery Cowboy Wins UHSRA All Around Champion

By Julie Johansen

Byron Christiansen was chosen as the Utah High School Rodeo Association (UHSRA) All Around Champion Cowboy at the Utah High School State Finals in Heber City on June 11.

The All Around Cowboy is chosen by an accumulation of points throughout the year, state final points and average points. This year, Christiansen has participated in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, team roping and reining cow horse competitions.

The competition has been tough all year, but Christiansen was able to go into the state finals in the top four in the two rough stock events and the reining cow competition. He qualified for the finals in all of his events and went to the final go (short go) in reining cow, barebacks and saddle broncs. He finished second in saddle broncs, third in barebacks and fifth in reining cow.

Christiansen received the coveted saddle, $2,500 and a buckle for the award. Next, he will be competing in barebacks and saddle broncs at the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in July. He also was awarded a $7,000 in scholarships from the Utah High School Rodeo Association.