Emery CRA Holds Final Meeting of 2024

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Community Reinvestment Agency met on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Emery County Administration Building in Castle Dale at 10 a.m. Members of the board include Keven Jensen, Lynn Sitterud, Jordan Leonard, Todd Huntington, Jay Mark Humphrey and Jacob Sharp. This was their final meeting of 2024. They meet quarterly and their meetings for 2025 will be January 21, April 15, August 19 and Dec. 16.

County Treasurer Josie Stilson reported that some of the solar money had not yet been received and other solar projects have not been triggered yet, so their budget was affected. A motion to accept the 2024 budget was approved.

A representative from the Utah Association of Counties (UAC), Brandy Grace, spoke to the board about joining a Foundation being created by UAC. The document for incorporation is still in the rough draft form, but she stated that only participating counties in the foundation are available for funding. She did add later that the money from Emery County would be used in Emery County.

When questioned about the ratio of input and output of funds she said there is no ratio. She added that this was just launched and other counties have shown interest but nothing is established yet. This was initiated by solar, but they can depreciate quickly so investment maybe critical. She encouraged the agency to set priorities whether new homes, renovating, or even land space.

Emery Chamber Housing Chairman Ethan Migliori then spoke to the board about the incentives and findings of his committee. He spoke on the committee’s definition of affordable housing compared to their research of wages and ability to purchase homes in Emery County and the huge gap found there. He told of several programs, grants and loans through SERDA and state programs.

A motion was made to have a closed session to examine the budget before any disbursements are made. Commissioner Sitterud made a closing statement of a consideration for the board as this was his last meeting. He proposed taking the state-required funds out for housing from solar money and using the rest for tax payments for all tax payers in the county.