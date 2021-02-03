Emery CRA Previews Solar Agencies’ Plans

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Community Reinvestment Agency (CRA) met on Thursday, Feb. 11, to hear survey resolution plans from two solar agencies. The CRA board is staffed by the three Emery County Commissioners, Jacob Sharp of the Castle Valley Special Service District and Todd Huntington of the Emery County School District.

The first report came from Christine Mikell, a representative from Hornshadow Solar, who presented their plan to the board. This solar field would include 2,000 acres from the desert access road (the cattle corral road north of Castle Dale) toward the Hunter Plant. These properties are owned by Johansen Ranches and Jeffs.

Mikell began by assuring the board of the great opportunity it would be for the county in terms of economic growth. Her company is seeking a right of way for collector line, which would be underground for most of the distance. Mikell reported that they have an approval from land owners and are awaiting approval from the Bureau of Land Management, which may take up to 60 days.

The Hornshadow Company was requesting approval for their survey plan, which they received from the board.

Luigi Resta, representing Green River #1, Green River #2 and Pivot 13 Surveys, stated that their plan was similar to the previous report.

They began in 2016 and have secured a right of way from Woody Johnson, a private land owner. The acreage would be much smaller, about 750 acres. Green River Number 1 and Green River Number 2 would be about 200 megawatts and Pivot 13 would only be a 20-megawatt plant. Construction probably would not begin until 2023, but solar panels could be earlier.

A meeting was set for Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. to review the maps and plans from Hornshadow and in the afternoon at 1 p.m. for the Green River Solar Agency.