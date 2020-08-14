Emery Cross Country Looking to Regain Former Glory

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The boys’ cross country team at Emery is looking to get back on track after a disappointing 2019 campaign. The Spartans finished fourth overall in state last year, but they have become accustomed to higher standards. From 2015-2018, Emery had one state championship (2017) and three second place finishes in the four-year span.

Bryar Meccariello (Sr.) and Jess Christiansen (Jr.) will lead the team once again after finishing fourth and 12th respectively in the state meet in 2019. Emery will also have returners Beau Cook (Sr.), Byron Christiansen (Jr.), Jacob Ewell (Sr.) and Merritt Meccariello (So.). There are several freshman that could crack the top seven as well. “We have some new freshman that are looking really good, so I’m pretty excited,” said head coach Kristy Guymon. With a lineup full of experience and also pressure from the up and comings, Emery is primed and ready to vie for another state title.

Emery will not have to look past its own region for quality competition. Carbon is the reigning state champion while Richfield took second. The Dinos, however, lost their top four runners and the Wildcats lost their top two. Morgan will be tough competition as well. The Trojans, like the Spartans, were young last year and finished third in state.

The first meet of the season for the Spartans, the Premiere Invitational, will be a good measuring stick as all aforementioned teams and other solid programs will attend. Due to COVID-19, most large meets have been cancelled. This means that contending teams in different regions will see each other just once before the state meet. Another adjustment this year is that each team can only race its top seven runners. In years past, all varsity members raced.

“The boys are looking really good,” said Guymon. “I’ve been really impressed with all the boys.”

The Lady Spartans are still filling out their squad, which will include returners Bethany Justice (Sr.), Carlie Bennett (Sr.), Adaley Lester (Jr.), Rileigh Maccariello (So.) and Kallee Cook (So.).

“Everyone is working hard and they are excited,” concluded Guymon.