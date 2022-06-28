Emery Crowns New Miss and Teen at Annual Pageant

By Taren Powell

The Miss Teen and Miss Emery County pageants took place on Wednesday, June 22 at Emery High School. There were five phases of competition for the Teen and Miss contestants. Those phases included private interview, fitness routine, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. Thirteen contestants competed for the crowns and scholarships that were up for grabs.

The awards for the Miss and Teen Emery County were as follows: People’s Choice went to Nicole Hernandez. The Golden Ticket award went to the contestant who sold the most tickets, which was Harlee Robinson. Demi Pitchforth was awarded the Committee Choice award and the Spirit of Miss Emery County.

The 2023 Miss Teen Emery County title and an $800 cash scholarship went to Haivyn Pitchforth. Her first attendant and the winner of a $300 cash scholarship is Charity Jewkes. The newly-crowned Miss Emery County and the winner of a $2,500 scholarship is Tayvi Stilson. Her first attendant and the winner of a $600 scholarship is Dani Woldford.

The Miss Emery County Board thanked Angela Paskett, the Emery High stage crew, Steve Gordon, Emery High School, Kent Wilson, Jan Olsen and the Royalty Family for their assistance with the pageants. Keep up with the new Miss and Teen Emery County as they serve their community and implement their social impact initiatives by following them on their social media platforms.