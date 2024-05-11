Emery Deafeats North Sanpete to Advance to Championship

The Emery Spartans won a thriller on Saturday afternoon against the North Sanpete Hawks, who had given them two losses in the regular season. The score was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

With two runners in scoring position and two outs on the board. It was looking like the game was going to head into extra innings. Emery popped the ball up in front of home plate, where the North Sanpete pitcher and catcher both went for the ball.

The miscommunication caused the ball to fall, as Brooklyn Ekker scored the winning run, giving the Lady Spartans a thrilling victory, moving them on to the championship game(s).

They will now face the Grantsville team that they faced last night, ending in an emotional 18-11 final score. The Lady Spartans will have to win two games in a row to receive the state championship today.