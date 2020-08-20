Emery Defeats Manti in Opener *Photo Gallery*

Manti came into the Spartan Center to play Emery on opening night. It was a close contest as both teams wanted to start the season off on the right foot.

Emery took a close first set 25-22. The second set was also tight as the Lady Spartans prevailed again with a 25-21 win. Emery continued its momentum in the third set with a 25-13 victory to sweep the Lady Templars, 3-0.

Madisyn Childs compiled a game-high nine kills and four blocks. Baylee Jacobson and Bralin Wilde joined the block party with three apiece while Shayleigh Hrienson tied for a game-high five digs on the night.

Up next, Emery (1-0) will participate in a Union tournament over the weekend and will face a couple of 4A schools in Uintah (0-0) and Crimson Cliffs (2-0).