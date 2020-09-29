Emery Deflates Dinos’ Homecoming *Photo Gallery*

The annual Coal Bowl occurred on Friday night when Emery and Carbon met in Price. Emery received the ball first and capped off the 80-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run by Jace Curtis.

On Carbon’s first possession, Hayes Dalton intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 14-0. The Spartans made another stop and scored with a 35-yard pass from Ryker Jensen to Jeremy Brannon. Emery led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Emery controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Spartans logged 154 yards on the ground while holding Carbon to -2 yards running. The Dinos never had a chance due to the constant pressure by Emery. There were seemingly two to three Spartans in the backfield immediately following each snap. Emery scored another 21 points in the second quarter to lead 42-0 at half.

Carbon’ problems also included turnovers. The Dinos coughed up the ball three times and threw one interception. Those turnovers translated into 20+ Spartan points.

Jensen went 12/22 with 158 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score. Curtis caught another touchdown to bring its total to two as did Brannon. Jax Madsen had two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown while Jerrick McDonald ran one in for a score. Emery cruised on to a 56-0 onslaught.

The Spartans’ (4-3, 2-0) homecoming week is this week and it will be capped off with a contest against South Sevier (0-7, 0-2) on Friday night. That game will be broadcast live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. Carbon (1-6, 0-2) will head to Moab to face the winless Red Devils (0-7, 0-2). The Carbon-Grand matchup will also be streamed online at etvnews.com/livesports and on ETV Channel 6.