Emery Demolishes Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The third game of the series between the Spartans and Wildcats took place in Richfield on Wednesday. After taking the first two games, Emery was poised and ready to make it a clean sweep. Wade Stilson and Gannon Ward started off the scoring with a one-out double and triple, respectively. Two singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly later brought home three additional runs to make it 4-0.

A 1-2-3 bottom half, which included two strikeouts from Turner Stoker, ended the first. In the second, Emery blew the game open with eight hits and six runs in the inning. Mason and Ty Stilson each singled followed by a bases clearing triple by Wade. Ward, Ryker Jensen, Trevin Wakefield and Easton Nielson would all single home a run in the crooked frame.

Meanwhile, Stoker put together a great performance on the mound. He only gave up three hits, two walks and one unearned run in five solid innings. He finished with five strikeouts. The offense plated six more runs in the third and would finish with 16 runs off of 20 hits. Emery left no doubt in the lopsided affair and took it 16-1.

Jensen led all batters, going 4-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Others that recorded multiple hits were Ward (3-5 with a triple and two RBIs), Oakley Alton (3-4 with three RBIs), Mason (3-4 with one RBI), Wakefield (2-3 with two RBIs), Wade (2-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs) and Ty (2-4 with an RBI).

Rivalry week is now upon us as the Spartans (11-7, 6-3) prepare for a three-game series against Carbon (8-6, 3-0). The first two games (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) will be played on Tuesday in Castle Dale while the later will be in Price on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Each contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.