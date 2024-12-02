Emery Dismantles Patriots in Home Opener

The Spartan boys hosted their first game at home on Wednesday against the Providence Hall Patriots in a non-region game. It was all Emery, ending the first quarter with a lopsided 23-3 score. The game continued with great scoring by the Emery offense, outscoring the Patriots in every quarter. The game would eventually end with a score of 78-32, as the Spartans sailed their way to the first Emery win of the season.

Jace Frandsen had a monster game, successfully earning seven three-pointers, ending his night as the Spartans leading scorer with 30 points. He also had a double-double, with 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal. West Johansen also had a double-double during the game, ending the game with 14 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. Scott Johansen scored 16 for the Spartans, along with three steals and a couple assists.

Porter Hurdsman ended with seven assists, eight points, a steal and a block. Devin Rasmussen scored five points, with four rebounds and two assists. Braxton Butler was solid at finding his teammates with six assists and Will Jeffs protected the rim with two blocks for the Spartans team.

The Emery offense ended the night with 10 three pointers made and 24 assists. On the defensive end, they had nine steals, four blocks and 41 rebounds. They will hit the road for their next game against the American Leadership Academy Eagles on Wednesday. Then they’re back home on Saturday, Dec. 7, for a game against the Panguitch Bobcats.