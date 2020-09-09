Emery Dominates Gunnison

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans had one of their most impressive showings of the year in Gunnison on Tuesday.

Morgan Hughes won 6-2, 6-1 in first singles. Carlie Bennett and Paige Cox went undefeated (6-0, 6-0) in second and third singles, respectively.

In first doubles, Haley Guymon and Shaylee Grange continued Emery’s supremacy 6-0, 6-2. Megan Hess and Aspen Taylor notched a win in second doubles 6-0, 6-1 as Emery swept Gunnison 5-0.

As a team, the Lady Spartans only lost six of their 66 games of the day for a 91% win-percentage.

Emery’s next match will be against rival Carbon in Price on Sept. 17.