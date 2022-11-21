Emery Dominates in Cross-County Rivalry

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Green River traveled to the other side of the county to face Emery in a rivalry basketball game. The Spartan Center was packed on Friday as the two teams battled.

Emery poured it on early, not giving the Pirates any room to breathe. After the first half, the Spartans led 56-15, putting Green River in a hole it could not climb out of. Emery ran away with this one, 81-48.

Talon Tuttle led the way for the Spartans, recording 18 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc. Brett Rasmussen and Luke Justice also scored double digits with 13 and 10, respectively. Eight other Spartans added points in the game.

Green River’s Bridjer Meadows recorded 11 points in the loss while Joe Vollmer had 10. Ryker Meadows (10), Raul Mendoza (9) and Luis Hernandez (7) added points to the Pirates’ stat sheet.

Emery (2-0) will look to continue its win streak against Providence Hall (1-1) on Wednesday in Castle Dale. Green River had a quick turnaround as the team took on Merit Academy on Saturday afternoon.