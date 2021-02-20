Emery Dominates in State Opener *Photo Gallery*

#17 Providence Hall visited #2 Emery on Saturday afternoon in the Spartan Center. Emery made quick work of the Lady Patriots, extinguishing their offensive output. The Lady Spartans were tough defensively and held Providence Hall to just three points in both the first and third quarters. Offensively, Emery had no problems as the team worked the ball around to find open players. A total of 13 Spartans got on the board in the lopsided affair. Emery led 34-9 at halftime and went on to win 69-25.

Bethany Justice had game-highs of 13 points and five steals. Baylee Jacobson also tallied 13 points and led the Spartans with six rebounds while Tambrie Tuttle added nine points. #2 Emery advances to play #7 Delta in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Catch all the tournament action live on etvnews.com/livesports and ETV Channel 10.

Photos by Dusty Butler